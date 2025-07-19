The Chicago White Sox got off to a good start against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday. In a rough 2025 season, Chicago is in the middle of a good stretch, sending rookie standout Shane Smith to the All-Star Game. Unfortunately, White Sox manager Will Venable will be without Smith for two weeks. However, infielder Brooks Baldwin is back and ready for Saturday's game.

Smith landed on the injured list with a left ankle sprain he suffered during the All-Star Game. He and rookie outfielder Will Robertson will miss games, albeit for different reasons. Robertson is heading to Triple-A Charlotte, according to the team's social media page. Wikelman Gonzalez and Baldwin are on their way back to the major league level.

The move comes as Venable tries to get the White Sox to finish their season strong. Chicago is not the worst team in MLB, but they are not far off from the worst record. Despite that, former players like what the White Sox are doing in this step of their rebuild. They have uncovered impactful young players like Smith and Chase Meidroth, who could stick on the roster for a while.

All eyes are on Chicago ahead of the trade deadline. Regardless of how the next two weeks go, the White Sox could send players all over the league in trades. Players like Smith and Baldwin are likely safe as the team continues to develop their young talent. For now, the team is focused on beating the Pirates and securing their second series win of the month.

Smith was Venable's lone representative in the All-Star Game. Despite that, Chicago has high hopes for their future. Players up and down the roster have shown flashes of what they could become. For now, the White Sox hope that Smith can recover quickly and rejoin the major league roster to finish his rookie season.