The Chicago White Sox have improved on their historically bad 2024 season, but they still have not had a ton to cheer about this season. Now, other teams are hot on the phones as they look to teams like the White Sox to try to add quality veterans before the trade deadline on Thursday.

It's almost a certainty that the White Sox will be making some trades before Thursday's cutoff rolls around, with players like starting pitcher Adrian Houser. However, outfielder Mike Tauchman is now unlikely to be traded, according to ESPN's Jesse Rogers.

“Meanwhile, depth outfielder Mike Tauchman isn't likely to get traded,” Rogers reported. “While Chicago still has another year of team control over him, the coaching staff has raved about his influence within its young clubhouse. He would be more valuable on the open market if he could play center field, but leg issues are a concern, and the White Sox aren't likely to get much in prospect return for him.”

Tauchman's veteran leadership is clearly valuable to this White Sox team as it tries to bring along some of its young players, and it looks like he will be sticking around as a result. His value on the market has also lowered a bit as the deadline has approached because of his lack of power production at the plate.

Tauchman is still hitting a very solid .287 this season, but he has just seven home runs in 52 games this season. He would be valuable as a bench bat for some contenders around the league, but giving up prized prospects for a 34-year-old depth piece off the bench is understandably a big hangup for a lot of the top teams.

There is a chance that Tauchman will see an increase in playing time if the White Sox do end up trading Luis Robert, whose name has been linked to the New York Mets throughout the season. If Robert is gone and Chicago doesn't get an outfielder back in return, Tauchman will become a much bigger part of the everyday lineup in addition to his duties as a veteran presence in the clubhouse.