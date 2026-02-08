The Cincinnati Reds have made multiple moves throughout the offseason as they prepare for their second year under the leadership of manager Terry Francona. The Reds responded extremely well to Francona as he made his return to the dugout after taking a year away from Major League Baseball after health issues keyed his decision to say goodbye to the Cleveland Guardians. Cincinnati made the postseason last year for the first time since 2020 and just the second time since 2013.

The Reds made a bold move towards the end of the offseason when they signed slugging 3rd baseman-designated hitter Eugenio Suarez. After hitting 49 home runs last year while splitting his time between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Seattle Mariners, the Reds outwaited Suarez and other interested teams in signing him to a 1-year, $15 million deal.

He will serve as an anchor in the middle of the lineup and the Reds are hoping he can produce the same kind of power he demonstrated last year. Suarez would like to play 3rd base every day, but the Reds made a key move towards the end of last season when they acquired Ke'Bryan Hayes to play that position. Suarez is an above-average fielder at that position, but Hayes is superior and Francona is not going to sacrifice any defense.

While Suarez gives them right-handed home run power, the Reds' greatest strength should be their starting pitching. Francona is not going to put the pitching at risk by taking out an excellent defender and replacing him with one who is merely decent or above average.

The Reds will be competing with the aggressive Chicago Cubs in the National League Central. While the Milwaukee Brewers appear to have suffered some major losses in the offseason, that team should never be underestimated. Nevertheless, if the Reds make another move and can bring in a power-hitting outfielder, they will have a chance to win the division.

Reds have made moves, but more is needed

The Reds added a big power bat in Suarez, but their other offensive additions include J.J. Bleday from the Athletics and Dane Myers from the Marlins.

Suarez may hit a lot of home runs, but he slashed .228/.298/.526 with 196 strikeouts and just 46 bases on balls. Francona may go along with some of baseball's modern metrics, but he is an old-school former player who understands the value of going the opposite field, making contact at the plate and hustling all over the field. None of these are signature areas for Suarez and it may be difficult for Francona to maintain patience with his latest acquisition.

Bleday hit just 14 home runs and drove in 39 runs in a home-run-happy stadium in Sacramento. He slashed .212/.294/.404 with 92 strikeouts in 344 plate appearances. Myers is a fill-in outfielder with limited offensive potential.

The Reds lost outfielder Gavin Lux to the Tampa Bay Rays, and that is a move that could be an issue for Francona and his team. Lux slashed .269/.350/.374 with 28 doubles, 5 home runs and 53 RBI. Lux was a source of trouble for opposing pitchers because he knew how to keep rallies going.

Wilyer Abreu of the Red Sox would be a great fit for Reds

If the Reds are going to have a team that can compete for a full 162-game season and challenged the Cubs, Mets, Phillies, Padres and Dodgers in the National League, they could use another key bat in the outfield.

They need to make a move for left-handed hitting Wilyer Abreu of the Red Sox. Boston has a plethora of outfielders and they won't be able to play Roman Anthony, Ceddanne Rafaela, Jarren Duran and Abreu every day.

Most of the offseason speculation has involved the Red Sox trading Duran, but he is capable of carrying the Red Sox for key stretches of the season with his speed, hustle and ability to slash the ball to all parts of Fenway Park. It would be very difficult for Red Sox manager Alex Cora to give his stamp of approval to such a trade.

Abreu is a Gold Glove winning outfielder with a sensational throwing arm. He also can drive the ball out of the park and he could become a superstar within the friendly dimensions of the Great American Ballpark.

Abreu hammered 22 home runs and drove in 69 runs for the Red Sox in 115 games last year, and that translates to 30 home runs over a full season. He also slashed .247/.317/.469. His presence would be a great fit for the Reds.

The issue is what the Reds would trade back to the Red Sox. Both teams appear to have an abundance of starting pitching, so that is not going to help the Red Sox.

Boston needs infield help at 2nd and 3rd base, so the best way for the Reds to make an Abreu deal happen would be to involve a third team that could fill the Red Sox needs. If the Reds found a trade partner who could send one of those infielders to the Red Sox, they could send a starting pitcher in exchange. That would make three teams happy and the Reds would get an outfielder who can bring his power stroke to Cincinnati.