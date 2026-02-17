There has been some buzz that Hunter Greene wants out of the Cincinnati Reds throughout the 2026 offseason. However, Greene has seemingly denied that to be the case. On Tuesday, he opened up about the ongoing trade rumors and didn't hold back with his comments.

During an interview with Yanni Tragellis of Local 12 News in Cincinnati, the Reds ace claimed he doesn't care about the trade rumors at all. The 26-year-old pitcher also addressed an article that was written about him previously, calling it a defamation of his character. Overall, Greene is seemingly sick and tired of the speculation surrounding his role with the Reds.

“I addressed this early on. I know all of you guys, I'm sure, saw the article,” said Greene. “I think people got confused with trade rumors. To me, I never cared about trade rumors. That's part of the game. Can't control it. Everybody, especially with social media now, believes they have a platform, and everybody wants to listen to them. Everyone's got opinions. But my issue was defamation of character.

“I didn't like that,” continued Greene. “I don't like false narratives, and I don't like bull s***… People that know me and have been around me, they know my character. There was a comment and some things that went out that uh.. I've always taken the high road. I've always tried to be professional, but there's a line that's crossed. If it was a different environment, trust me, it would be handled a lot differently than it's been handled so far.”

Hunter Greene was a topic of trade rumors this offseason. The Reds ace addressed those rumors in his interview today… and didn’t mince words: “I don’t like BS” pic.twitter.com/16JtohNzyU — Yanni Tragellis (@yannitragellis) February 17, 2026

Hunter Greene is coming off a brilliant 2025 campaign that was clouded by a right groin strain. However, he bounced back from the injury after about a month of rest, ending the season with a 2.76 ERA and 0.938 WHIP (career-best) while recording 132 strikeouts and a shutout (led MLB).