Cincinnati Reds star closer Emilio Pagan has pitched for Team Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic in the past. He is not participating in the tournament this year, however. While Team Puerto Rico has had concerns getting insurance for players, Pagan said that is not the reason he's not playing this year. Rather, Pagan signed a contract to return to the Reds and wants to focus on helping his MLB team at almost 35 years old.

“I guess the insurance thing is new, or if it's not new I did a poor job of looking into it. I've never had insurance for the WBC,” Pagan said Tuesday, via Foul Territory. “At least not that I'm aware of. No, just being that I'm turning 35 this year, the Reds have invested a lot in me. I feel like we got a chance to be a special team. I just didn't feel good about going back and playing. I've told the guys with Puerto Rico I'm obviously super, super thankful for my time.”

Pagan has pitched for Team Puerto Rico twice in the World Baseball Classic. For now, he is going to focus on being in spring training camp with the Reds. However, he is thankful for the WBC.

“I've said this a number of times, I don't think without the WBC in '17 I have the career that I've had,” Pagan continued. “I was not on the radar, I was not a top prospect, I wasn't even invited to major league camp that year with Seattle. That WBC definitely changed the path of my career and I'm forever grateful for that.

“I just felt like it was my time to kind of step away and let another young guy that was in my shoes have a shot at it.”

Pagan pitched to a 2.88 ERA across 70 outings with the Reds in 2025. He also saved 32 games. The right-handed veteran will certainly play a crucial role with Cincinnati once again in 2026.