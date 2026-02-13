The Cincinnati Reds made a move on Friday in preparation for spring training. With the preseason set to begin soon, the club is bringing in a former Gold Glove Award winner on a non-roster deal.

Reports indicate that Nathaniel Lowe, who won the Gold Glove in 2023 with the Texas Rangers, is signing a spring training contract with the Reds, according to Mark Feinsand and Mark Sheldon of MLB.com. The 30-year-old first baseman is set to play in spring training, but will not join the roster after spring training.

“The Reds are bringing in Nathaniel Lowe on a non-roster deal, sources tell [Mark Feinsand] and Mark Sheldon.”

Lowe played for the Washington Nationals and Boston Red Sox in 2025. After being designated for assignment by Washington, Boston swooped in and signed him off waivers, which was a solid move for the organization after Triston Casas suffered a season ending knee injury.

The seven-year veteran played decently enough last season. He finished the year with a .228 batting average and .307 OBP. Lowe also recorded 123 hits, 18 home runs, and 84 RBIs. He'll have a chance to shine in spring training with the Reds, and perhaps he can gain the attention of another organization in need of a first baseman.

Cincinnati is expected to start Spencer Steer at first base to begin the 2026 campaign. Additionally, the Reds have Sal Stewart, who is the No. 1-ranked first base prospect in the MLB pipeline, set to potentially serve as the backup for now. But Stewart's potential could earn him the starting job, especially if he gets hot at the plate early in the season.