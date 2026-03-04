Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene is reportedly dealing with an elbow concern. However, the pitcher provided an update that downplayed any UCL damage, via Charlie Goldsmith.

“Hunter Greene says no UCL damage,” Goldsmith wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Any time the word “elbow” is mentioned when discussing a pitcher there is often reason for serious concern. Greene's update is obviously of the utmost importance, though.

Reds manager Terry Francona also commented on the situation, via Goldsmith.

“He’s just not recovering the way he’s comfortable,” Francona said of Greene. “The ball is coming out pretty good. You’re asking a guy to go out there and throw as hard as he can. We need to make sure he’s okay.”

The Reds will continue to monitor and provide updates on Greene's injury status.

Hunter Greene dealing with elbow concern

It goes without saying, but the Reds need Hunter Greene in the starting rotation. Greene could be a National League Cy Young candidate in 2026 if healthy. It remains to be seen how much time he will miss as a result of this concern, but it does seem as though he avoided the worst possible scenario.

The Reds' rotation is deep. Andrew Abbott, Nick Lodolo and Brady Singer are all reliable starters. Chase Burns and Rhett Lowder are among the pitchers competing for the No. 5 rotation spot. With that being said, Greene is the ace of the rotation. The pitching will lead the Reds in 2026, and Hunter Greene is the unquestioned leader of the starting rotation.