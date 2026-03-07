The Cincinnati Reds learned on Friday that their star Elly De La Cruz has a hidden talent. Not only is Cruz an excellent player for the Reds, he is also a great basketball free-throw shooter. The Reds star sunk a free throw at the Phoenix Suns game on Friday, to help win $10,000 for charity.

The Reds posted video on social media of De La Cruz's shot.

Side quest @ellylacocoa18 ⚡️ Elly De La Cruz sank a free throw at the @Suns game for $10,000 to charity! pic.twitter.com/CKYn6Z67lp — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) March 7, 2026

De La Cruz's free throw was met with thunderous applause from the Suns crowd. Phoenix was playing the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday. The Suns ended up winning the game, 118-116.

Cincinnati also released some photos on social media of De La Cruz sitting court side at Friday's game. He was also awarded a custom Phoenix Suns jersey.

Elly De La Courtside pic.twitter.com/gyL3NC7R6E — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) March 7, 2026

De La Cruz was not in the lineup for Cincinnati during their last spring training game, which was a loss to the San Francisco Giants on Friday.

The Reds are expecting big things this season from Elly De La Cruz

De La Cruz is part of a Reds club that looks to return to the postseason in 2026. Cincinnati snuck in the MLB Playoffs in 2025, after the New York Mets fell apart in late summer. The Reds ended up losing a NL Wild Card series to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

This spring training, the Reds are getting some good production from De La Cruz. He blasted a 438-foot home run in a game against the Dodgers on March 5. The slugger has two home runs so far during spring training games. He also has seven RBIs in just 18 total at-bats.

During the 2025 regular season, De La Cruz batted at a .264 average. He blasted 22 home runs and drove in 86 runs for Cincinnati. He has been named an All-Star in back-to-back seasons.

The Reds play a spring training game on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals. Cincinnati finished the 2025 season with a 83-79 record. The team was third in the National League Central.