It's time for Spring Training, and the Cincinnati Reds have some hope for the future. As Sal Stewart makes all the headlines, he is one of three Reds prospects who will be worth watching before the season starts.

Stewart is 22nd among the top prospects in baseball, according to a list by Major League Baseball. That sets him up to contribute this season in Cincinnati. But Stewart won't be the only one to watch.

As Spring Training takes form, Stewart will be one of three Reds prospects who could make an impact on the organization over the next few years. Here is the rundown of the three best Reds' prospects who you may soon know very well.

Sal Stewart has playoff experience

The Reds called up Stewart last season before the season ended. Then, he got to show what he could do, going 2 for 8 with four RBIs over two games against the Dodgers. In the 18 games before that, he hit .255 with five home runs, eight RBIs, and 11 runs over 18 games. Stewart struck out 15 times and drew just three walks, which is something he must correct. But his OPS was .839.

Stewart profiles as a multifaceted infielder who can play first base, second base, and third. Ultimately, he already showed the team a small glimpse of what he can do. With the Reds signing Eugenio Suarez, it lessens the pressure on Stewart in what will likely be his first full big-league season. The expectations are that he will continue to produce and evolve.

The Reds will be able to utilize Stewart in multiple ways while keeping other players fresh. If there is anyone who could make the loudest statement, it's him.

Alfredo Duno could be a star

Alfredo Duno is the second-best prospect in baseball and one of the few who could make an impact down the line. For now, Duno will make an appearance in Spring Training and show the big-league club what he can do.

Article Continues Below

The Reds did not draft Duno. Instead, they signed him as an international free agent in 2023 out of Venezuela, giving him an alleged $3.1 million signing bonus. At the time, the Reds liked him because they believed he possessed a great blend of power and defense. The catch here is that Duno will not be ready this season.

The idea right now is that he will likely debut in 2027. Regardless, Duno is still someone to keep an eye on, especially after displaying MVP numbers in the Florida State League.

Rhett Lowder makes a louder case for himself

Rhett Lowder was quiet in 2025, missing most of the campaign due to injury. Unfortunately, he struggled while making five rehab starts in the minors. But that does not change the narrative of what he could become.

Lowder is on the Too-100 list and could make his case this season. He has already pitched in the majors and has a chance to stay there. Currently, Lowder has a multi-pitch mix that can thrive against top hitters in the league. But a spot in the rotation is not guaranteed. The Reds have four cemented starters right now, and they are Andrew Abbott, Hunter Greene, Nick Lodolo, and Brady Singer. Therefore, the fifth spot will be up for grabs.

If Lowder can show that he is past his injury woes, he can make a loud case for the fifth starter role. A good spring training can prove to the Reds that he is ready to perform at the big-league level. Lowder has a golden chance to stay in the big-league levels for good if he can produce and consistently hit the strike zone.