SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The Cincinnati Reds have one of the best prospects in baseball in Sal Stewart. Stewart is MLB's No. 22 overall prospect heading into the 2026 campaign, and he projects to be among the favorites for the National League Rookie of the Year Award. In fact, Reds manager Terry Francona even admitted that Stewart is “one of the most advanced hitters” he has seen.

“He's one of the most advanced young hitters I've seen,” Francona recently told ClutchPoints at Cactus League Spring Training Media Day. “I remember saying that last spring. He's really an advanced hitter. So many times guys with power at that age, they try to hit with power before they learn how to hit. Sal has learned how to hit and he's going to grow into even more power.

“He uses the whole field. He knows how to hit. He's a good hitter.”

Francona played in MLB from 1981-1990. He managed in the minor leagues after and has managed at the big league level since 1997. It goes without saying, but Francona has seen no shortage of advanced hitters in his time in baseball. The fact that he believes Stewart is one of the more advanced hitters that he's ever seen should excite fans about the prospect.

Article Continues Below

Stewart, 22, made his MLB debut in 2025. He appeared in only 18 games, but hit five home runs and recorded an .839 OPS during that span. Stewart is likely going to make the Reds' 2026 Opening Day roster.

SAL IS FIRED UP 🔥 Sal Stewart cracks his first Major League home run 412 feet! pic.twitter.com/tHCDFfTmpH — MLB (@MLB) September 6, 2025

According to Mark Sheldon of MLB.com, Stewart lost 26 pounds this offseason. The Reds' hope is that Stewart's athleticism will improve as a result. Added athleticism to go along with already impressive offensive prowess will only make Stewart an even more intriguing prospect.

The Reds' strength is their starting pitching, but Stewart could help the offense take a step forward in 2026.