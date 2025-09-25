The Cincinnati Reds' chances of making the postseason just took a massive hit. Facing off against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Reds had a chance to inch closer to the New York Mets for the last playoff spot. After the Mets lost their game last night, Cincinnati had a chance to at least tie New York for that final spot.

Unfortunately, Cincinnati ran into a brick wall. Its name is Paul Skenes. The Cincy batting crew was unable to pierce through the impenetrable pitching of Skenes when he was on the mound. The Reds were able to fight back after Skenes hit the bench, but their run fell short in extra innings.

Now, the Reds find themselves in the same position they were before the game started: one game behind the Mets for the final Wild Card spot. With just four games left in the regular season, their chances at a playoff spot have gotten dimmer. Manager Terry Francona wants his team to push through the pain and fight hard in the final games of the year.

Article Continues Below

“I mean it hurts tonight,” Francona said, per Charlie Clifford. “But, we better get over it in a hurry.”

The Reds have had a rollercoaster last few games in their quest for the last Wild Card spot. Prior to the Pirates series, Cincinnati swept the Chicago Cubs in four games, taking control of that coveted playoff spot. However, they've lost the first two games of the Pirates series, allowing the Mets to overtake them in the standings once again.

Their inability to finish off games has been frustrating to watch, but the Reds are not completely out of the playoff picture yet. They are just one game behind the Mets, and hold the tie-breakers over both New York and fellow Wild Card aspirant the Arizona Diamondbacks. After the final game of their Pirates series, their final series will be against division leaders, the Milwaukee Brewers.