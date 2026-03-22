The Cincinnati Reds open the season at home on Thursday against the Boston Red Sox. But between their final spring training game and Opening Day in the Queen City, they have two games on the books. Reds manager Terry Francona explains why his team is playing two scrimmages against the Milwaukee Brewers this week.

“We don’t ever hit in the stadium (in spring). We hit on the backfields. Even the stadiums (in Arizona) are big, but most teams take BP in the stadium. We want to get into that. You want to make sure you play. Milwaukee is a guarantee (with a roof). It doesn’t mess up your pitching. That’s the idea,” Francona told Charlie Goldsmith of FOX19.

The Reds always open the season at home, a century-old tradition, but their first game up north will be in Milwaukee. Francona wants the team to acclimate to the big stadiums, the loudspeakers, and the different batter's eyes. They will be able to do that at American Family Field, where they will play massive games this season.

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The Reds made the playoffs for the first time since 2020 last year, but did not win a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. In Francona's first season at the helm, they broke that October seal, but they are looking for more. Hunter Greene's injury put a damper on the spring, but Cincinnati still has playoff aspirations.

Francona and the Reds won't ease into the regular season, with his former club looking to make the playoffs after their own Wild Card exit. Paul Skenes and the Pittsburgh Pirates come to town after that, and their first road set is against the Texas Rangers. If Francona's plan of getting the players acclimated to MLB stadiums works, it could be a great spring for the club.

Opening Day for the Reds is on Thursday.