With the World Baseball Classic wrapping up and spring training nearing its end, the 2026 regular season approaches. The Cincinnati Reds are looking to improve on their surprise NL Wild Card appearance last season. An overall young roster is led by an emerging offense, not to mention an emerging starting rotation. As Opening Day closes in, team beat reporter Charlie Goldsmith shared via X, formerly Twitter, that the Reds would carry six starting pitchers on their roster when the season opens.

“Burns, Lowder, and Williamson all made the team,” reported Goldsmith. “Six for five spots. They’re all starters.”

Chase Burns and Rhett Lowder are both former first-round picks who stormed through the minors. Brandon Williamson was acquired in the trade that sent Luis Castillo to the Seattle Mariners. All three will join Andrew Abbott, Brady Singer, and Nick Lodolo in the rotation. Hunter Greene will also return from injury at some point. Can the Reds carry all seven starters once everyone is healthy? Another playoff run could be contingent on their number of arms.

Reds starting rotation could lead team back to postseason in 2026

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All seven of the Reds' projected primary starting pitchers are under 30, with Singer being the oldest of the crew at 29. Burns is the youngest at 23, the former second overall pick from the 2024 MLB Draft. If everything goes according to plan, all seven will play a part in a much deeper postseason run in Cincinnati.

On top of their young rotation, the lineup also has a host of emerging talent. Shortstop Elly de la Cruz is already one of the sport's brightest stars. Second baseman Matt McLain looks to return from a season-ending injury last year and capitalize on a strong rookie season in 2024. First baseman Sal Stewart and right fielder Noelvi Marte look to make their marks on a full-time basis in 2026. Can an unconventional starting rotation and growing lineup lead the Reds back to October? If so, then these plans could lead to long-term success at Great American Ballpark.