The Cincinnati Reds are facing another pitching concern during spring training after a new injury surfaced shortly after the latest Hunter Greene injury news.

The Reds already expect Greene to miss significant time this season. The right-hander is scheduled to undergo arthroscopic surgery to remove loose bodies from his elbow, creating early uncertainty for the Cincinnati pitching staff.

Now the club must also address a setback involving newly added southpaw Caleb Ferguson as injury concerns emerge during the final weeks of camp in Goodyear, Arizona.

Ferguson joined Cincinnati during the offseason to strengthen late-inning options for manager Terry Francona. The veteran left-hander was projected to play an important role in the bullpen as the Reds prepared for the start of the 2026 season.

Fox 19's Charlie Goldsmith shared the latest development Thursday on his official X account, formerly Twitter, reporting Ferguson is dealing with an oblique issue that could impact the beginning of the year.

“Caleb Ferguson has an oblique injury. They’ll reevaluate him when the team gets back to Cincinnati. Looks like he’ll miss the start of the year.”

Goldsmith later shared additional context from Francona regarding the injury and the expected recovery outlook for the Reds bullpen arm.

“The hope is that it’s not going to be like we’ve seen obliques. Maybe a couple of weeks. He has to heal the way it heals.”

The Ferguson injury creates another challenge for the Reds' pitching staff as the team adjusts to Greene’s recovery timeline.

With Greene not at the front of the rotation for several months, Cincinnati already planned to rely heavily on its remaining starters and bullpen depth early in the season.

If Ferguson misses Opening Day, additional pressure will fall on other left-handed relievers to handle key matchups. Pitchers such as Sam Moll and Brock Burke could see expanded roles as the Reds navigate the early portion of their schedule.

Despite the setbacks, Cincinnati remains optimistic that both pitchers can contribute later in the season. Greene’s procedure avoided ligament damage, while Ferguson’s oblique issue appears relatively mild compared to more severe strains.