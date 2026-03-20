The Cincinnati Reds had high expectations coming into the season, but it all it takes is a few injuries to lower that excitement. Hunter Greene was one of the biggest injuries, as he was diagnosed with a bone spur in his elbow, and his surgery is set to sideline him for the first half of the year.

The next person that many people had worries about was pitcher Brady Singer, as he left spring training early with a blister issue. Luckily for the Reds, the injury isn't serious, and he'll be back, according to Gordon Wittenmyer of the Cincinnati Enquirer.

“Reds Brady Singer says blister on index finger back to normal and says he’s right back on regular schedule,” Wittenmyer wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

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It looks like Singer came out of the spring training game due to precautionary reasons, which is good news for the Reds. If he can come out in the next game and have some good innings, that should give fans a sigh of relief.

The Reds are going to need Singer to be as fresh as possible with Greene sidelined and a group of young pitchers that can include Brandon Williamson, Rhett Lowder, and Chase Burns. Williamson and Lowder are coming back from season-ending injuries that they had last season, so there are questions surrounding how they will perform.

That means that Singer will have to be on his A-game, and the hope is that the Reds can get off to a fast start so they're not playing from behind most of the season.