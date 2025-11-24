Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers have moved further away from a recent pair of stumbles, as they took care of business on Sunday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay against JJ McCarthy and the Minnesota Vikings for a 26-3 win.

Love did not have to do much for the Packers to make a big statement against one of their NFC North rivals, as he passed for just 139 yards with zero touchdowns on 14-of-21 pass completions. With Green Bay's defense dominating the Vikings, Love just had to be extra careful with the leather and let the Packers' ground attack lead the way.

However, his body apparently took some shots during the game, which he addressed following Green Bay's seventh victory in the 2025 NFL season.

“Packers QB Jordan Love says his shoulder ‘took a couple hits,' but it feels good afterward. No setbacks entering short week,” Ryan Wood of USA Today shared on X, formerly Twitter.

It was great for the Packers and their fans to hear that Love felt fine after the Vikings game. He has not missed a game so far in the 2025 campaign, though he had an injury scare in Week 11's 27-20 win over the New York Giants, in which he left the game with a banged-up shoulder but returned to finish the contest.

Green Bay, which held Minnesota to only 145 total yards and forced the Vikings to cough up the ball three times, is scheduled to face off against the Detroit Lions this coming Thursday for a Thanksgiving Day showdown at Ford Field.