The Cincinnati Reds saw their four-game win streak snapped on Wednesday night, but it wasn’t without controversy — and a vintage Terry Francona reaction to go with it.

Trailing 5-3 in the bottom of the eighth and trying to mount a comeback, the Reds had Elly De La Cruz reach on an infield single with no outs. He immediately attempted to steal second, but chaos unfolded when Austin Hays struck out on a swinging third strike. Home plate umpire Chris Segal ruled Hays had interfered with Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh’s throw, calling De La Cruz out as well for a costly double play.

Hays didn’t make contact with Raleigh, but his body position — bent over the plate — obstructed Raleigh’s throwing lane, and the result was two outs instead of a runner in scoring position with one away.

"Appreciate that (the umpire) didn't bullsh*t me … He had to alter his throw because his body came across the plate … I do respect the way he handled it." Terry Francona's explanation from the umpire on the costly interference call in the 8th inning:

Because of the high-leverage moment, Reds manager Terry Francona admitted his gut reaction was to go ballistic — but he bit his tongue after a surprisingly respectful explanation from Segal.

Reds four-game win streak snapped on Wednesday

“Because of the situation of the game, you kind of go out there and you want to yell,” Francona said. “And he gave me a good explanation. I kind of appreciated he didn’t bullsh*t me. He said, ‘I know it sucks’ because Elly was safe easily, but [Raleigh] had to alter his throw because [Hays’] body came across the plate.”

“I went and looked at it and as much as I didn’t want to agree, he gave me a good explanation,” Francona added. “It hurts in that part of the game, but I do respect the way [Segal] handled it.”

The call ended Cincinnati’s last serious scoring threat. The Reds went down in order in the ninth, falling 5-3 to Seattle and finishing the night 9-9 on the season.

Cal Raleigh did most of the damage for the Mariners, blasting two solo home runs — one from each side of the plate — and becoming the first opposing catcher to hit 100 career homers with multiple in a game against Cincinnati since 2015.

Seattle scored in four of the first five innings off Reds starter Nick Martinez, who allowed three earned runs (four total) on seven hits and three walks in 4.2 innings. His ERA ballooned to 6.00 in what has been a rocky start to the year.

Christian Encarnacion-Strand snapped an 0-for-16 skid with a two-run double in the seventh. Jose Trevino followed with an RBI single, and the Reds clawed to within two runs. But Matt McLain grounded into a double play to end the rally.

“We battled back and gave ourselves a chance,” Francona said. “First and third with McLain up — I’ll take that.”

The Reds will try to bounce back in Thursday’s series finale against Seattle. A win would give them a 5-1 homestand and their third straight series win. Brady Singer (3-0, 3.18 ERA) will get the ball for Cincinnati.