The Cleveland Guardians' playoff chances may be slim, but the ball club is not out of the postseason conversation. Cleveland is unlikely to win the American League Central — where they trail the Detroit Tigers for first place by 8.5 games as of this story's writing. The American League Wild Card is within reach, though, as Cleveland trails the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros by 3.5 games for the final Wild Card spot. Meanwhile, the Texas Rangers are just 2.0 games back of the final Wild Card position.

In all reality, the Guardians will need a number of players to perform well down the stretch in order to clinch the Wild Card spot. Jose Ramirez is one of the best players in the sport and he will lead the way. Steven Kwan is an All-Star who will make a significant impact. In order for Cleveland to reach the next level, though, they will need an ace to step up and lead the pitching rotation.

The Guardians dealt former ace Shane Bieber to the Toronto Blue Jays before the 2025 trade deadline. 26-year-old Tanner Bibee displayed ace-caliber potential in 2023 and 2024, but the '25 campaign has told a different story. Bibee has pitched to a lackluster 4.69 ERA across 28 starts.

If Bibee can finish the season strong, though, the Guardians could make a legitimate run at a postseason position.

Why Tanner Bibee can save the Guardians

The Guardians were known as the Cleveland Pitching Factory just a few years ago. They consistently discovered ways to develop quality big league pitching — something many other teams struggled to accomplish. Pitchers in the current rotation such as Gavin Williams and Joey Cantillo have performed well, but Bibee has not found too much success in 2025.

Cleveland thought Bibee was the franchise's next ace heading into the '25 campaign. He recorded a 2.98 ERA in 2023 and 3.47 ERA in 2024. In 2024, he struck out a career-high 187 hitters.

Things simply have not gone according to plan for the right-handed hurler in 2025. He could turn things around, though. There are still a few more weeks remaining in the regular season. As a result, Bibee could make three or four more starts. In baseball, teams often find their footing when their ace pitches well. It seems to generate momentum and help a ball club take a step forward.

If Bibee goes and records a seven inning quality start in his next performance, the Guardians may respond by taking care of business around him. Cleveland's pitching needs a leader and Bibee — who features ace potential — is the best candidate at the moment.

Will Cleveland reach the 2025 MLB postseason?

Making a true postseason run is going to prove to be a challenge. Not only do the Guardians have to catch the Mariners or Astros, but they also need to surpass the Rangers. With multiple ball clubs competing for one Wild Card spot, Cleveland will need to play its best possible baseball down the stretch.

So, will the Guardians reach the postseason this year? There is plenty of work to be done, but it is certainly not out of the question. Jose Ramirez and Steven Kwan will lead the offense. The question is whether or not Tanner Bibee will be able to step up and lead the starting rotation.

We will find out over the next few weeks.