A couple of weeks before the All-Star Break, the Detroit Tigers swept the Cleveland Guardians to go 15.5 games up in the AL Central. Fast forward to Tuesday night, where the Guardians and Tigers once again clashed. This time, Cleveland's victorious 5-2 effort has now put the Guards at the top of the division. If they end up capturing the division crown, MLB insider Jon Morosi shared via X, formerly Twitter, how improbable their comeback would be.

“The Cleveland Guardians now lead the AL Central,” posted Morosi on Tuesday. “If the Guardians win the Central, their 15-1/2 game deficit will be the largest overcome to win a division in @MLB history, per @MLBNetwork research.”

Simply put, winning the division would put the Guardians into the history books. Cleveland would have gone back-to-back in manager Stephen Vogt's two seasons at the helm. Starting pitcher Gavin Williams spun a gem, allowing two earned runs while striking out 12 in six innings. Pinch hitter Daniel Schneeman's two-run single in the seventh inning provided the insurance runs in a monumental victory. Can Cleveland maintain their ridiculous form of late and finish off one of the most remarkable comebacks in sports history?

Can Guardians complete ridiculous comeback, win AL Central?

At that point in early July, it felt as if it was a foregone conclusion that the Tigers would win the AL Central. Their form throughout the season's first half was excellent. Multiple All-Stars emerged at Comerica Park, led by reigning AL Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal. However, a frightening moment during Tuesday's game in which Skubal accidentally hit Guardians designated hitter David Fry in the face on a bunt attempt left both teams in a tough spot.

Despite what happened to Fry, Vogt and the Guardians rebounded to win. Now, they'll continue their pursuit to capture the AL Central crown. This is a team that already has experience in this exact situation. Last season, Vogt helped lead Cleveland to an AL Championship Series berth. This season, the goal is to get back to the World Series for the first time since 2016. Can players like Schneeman and Williams continue to help carry the Guards to another Fall Classic berth later next month? If so, the greatest comeback in MLB history could be capped off with a curse-breaking title win.