The Cleveland Guardians are facing a pivotal decision with just two days remaining before the MLB trade deadline. Right-hander Shane Bieber, a former AL Cy Young winner, delivered a strong four-inning rehab start for Double-A Akron Tuesday that may have reopened the door to major trade discussions. The timing of this performance could dramatically shape Cleveland’s trade deadline plans.

In his outing, Bieber allowed just three hits, one earned run (a solo homer), no walks, and struck out seven across 57 pitches (37 strikes). His fastball velocity topped out near 94 mph—an encouraging sign as he returns from Tommy John surgery that sidelined him for over a year. Jon Heyman of the New York Post took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to weigh in on the impact of Bieber’s performance.

“Former Cy Young winner Shane Bieber should draw significant interest. Looked good in his rehab start for Double-A Akron (4 IP, 3H, 1ER, 0BB, 7K) and word is he felt good, too”

The trade rumors are heating up quickly, especially considering the Guardians playoff chances are fading. Cleveland is currently 52-54, sitting nine games back in the AL Central and 4.5 games behind the final Wild Card spot. With several contenders ahead of them—including the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, Seattle Mariners, and Texas Rangers—management appears increasingly likely to shift into seller mode.

Complicating matters is the ongoing MLB investigation into closer Emmanuel Clase. Combined with a recent 4-6 stretch, this has pushed the team into a trade-heavy deadline strategy. Bieber’s strong return adds real leverage to that approach. The injury update not only confirms his health but potentially boosts the return package the Guardians could receive in a market light on quality starting pitchers.

Bieber’s contract status adds urgency. He’s earning $10 million in 2025 and holds a $16 million player option for 2026. Given his recent injuries and upcoming free agency risk, a deal now makes sense for Cleveland. If traded, the Guardians would likely secure one or two mid-tier prospects unless they package the 30-year-old with another controllable player like Steven Kwan.

Several teams are reportedly monitoring Bieber. The Chicago Cubs, just one game back in the NL Central, have been linked to a possible deal involving top prospects like Owen Caissie or Kevin Alcantara. The Red Sox and Milwaukee Brewers also remain in the mix, while others like the Los Angeles Dodgers, Houston Astros, and Toronto Blue Jays could make late pushes depending on deadline dynamics.

While not expected to command an elite prospect haul due to past injuries, Bieber’s overall track record remains impressive—he owns a 62-32 career record with a 3.22 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, and an AL Cy Young campaign in 2020 when he went 8-1 with a 1.63 ERA. He also led the league in strikeouts in back-to-back seasons in 2019 and 2020 and has consistently been effective when healthy.

Cleveland has a history of moving stars ahead of free agency, and the current situation appears ripe for another deal. Whether the front office chooses to ride out the wildcard race or cash in on Bieber’s rehab momentum remains to be seen—but with less than 48 hours until the deadline, his value may never be higher.