Cleveland Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase is currently on the restricted list while being involved in an alleged gambling situation. With the club in second place in the AL Central, Cleveland was potentially in the market to improve the roster before the MLB trade deadline. Now, with Clase's future up in the air, Insider Ken Rosenthal drops a truth bomb on the whole situation.

Rumors are now suggesting that the Guardians will be sellers at the deadline, instead of buyers, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic on an appearance on “Foul Territory.” There was some speculation that Cleveland was looking to trade Clase, but now that he's on the restricted list, the front office is unable to move the 27-year-old closer.

“Certainly, [the Guardians] were talking about moving [Emmanuel Clase],” said Rosenthal. “It was something that, again, they were gonna consider, and they would have to have their price met… What [Clase's restricted list move] did do, in my opinion, is really end any chance of [Cleveland] buying… They were kind of right in that never-never land zone, where they weren't quite sure what to do… But now, they know that they're not going to be a playoff team… That does change their direction, no question. Because there was still some chance that they were going to buy. It seems now that that chance has been diminished almost to zero.”

Emmanuel Clase's situation pretty much ended any chance of the Guardians buying, says @Ken_Rosenthal. pic.twitter.com/a0Zn0xRr7x — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) July 29, 2025

Emmanuel Clase and teammate Luis Ortiz were both placed on the restricted list amid the league's gambling investigation. Insider Jeff Passan voiced concern about the Guardians' situation, as he feared that numerous players were potentially involved. However, it appears that Clase and Ortiz are believed to be the only two members of Cleveland who allegedly participated in sports betting.

Clase and Ortiz are expected to remain on the restricted list through August 31. Until then, the Guardians will likely be shorthanded in the starting rotation and bullpen.