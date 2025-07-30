The MLB trade deadline is set for 6 p.m. EST on Thursday, July 31. Rumors are running rampant around the league as teams are seemingly in negotiations to either buy or sell. One team to keep an eye on is the Cleveland Guardians, as it sounds like both Steven Kwan and Shane Bieber are on the trade block.

Reports indicate that the Guardians are “trying to move” both Kwan and Bieber before the deadline, according to Insider Mark Feinsand. Kwan, a 27-year-old outfielder, has been a consistent player throughout his time in Cleveland. Meanwhile, Bieber is still working his way back from Tommy John surgery. However, Bieber is expected to return from injury soon.

“The Guardians are ‘trying to move' both Steven Kwan and Shane Bieber, per source. Bieber made his fourth rehab start on Tuesday, striking out seven with no walks in four innings. He’s returning from April 2024 Tommy John surgery and has a $16M player option ($4M buyout) for 2026.”

Although Shane Bieber is likely viewed as the bigger trade option, Steven Kwan brings some serious talent to the plate for any team needing an outfielder. Through 398 at-bats so far this season, Kwan owns a .286 batting average and .351 OBP while recording 114 hits, nine home runs, and 38 RBIs with the Guardians.

As for Bieber, the 30-year-old starting pitcher has not played a single game this season. However, he is nearing his return to the mound. So, any club that is searching for a starting pitcher might want to take the chance on Shane Bieber. Especially considering he owns a career 3.22 ERA and 1.115 WHIP while recording 958 strikeouts through 843.0 innings pitched.

We'll see if a trade comes to fruition or not. Both Kwan and Bieber are the type of players to receive plenty of attention in the trade market. The Guardians will likely remain buzzing in the rumor mill until the MLB trade deadline passes.