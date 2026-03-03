Tanner Bibee is set to begin his fourth MLB season in 2026. With him and the Cleveland Guardians preparing for the regular season, Bibee had a chance to talk with a former Cy Young Award winner and was seemingly honest about his performance so far in his career.

The soon-to-be 27-year-old pitcher was asked about his MLB journey ahead of the new campaign. Bibee admitted he thought the previous two seasons had been a bit of a challenge. However, he seems confident he can bounce back and become the ace the Guardians believe he can be.

“I feel like, first year went relatively smooth I think once I kinda settled in,” said Bibee. “Second year was a little bumpier, and third year was a little more bumpier. So, I feel like it's just figuring out how to keep getting better and keep adapting. I feel like that's the hardest thing in baseball.”

Article Continues Below

Tanner Bibee pitched to a 4-0 record last September with a 1.30 ERA as the @CleGuardians won the AL Central in a historic comeback! He talks about the togetherness of the clubhouse and how they look to build on last season's result. 📺 30 Clubs, 30 Camps pic.twitter.com/PHbPksOCKt — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) March 3, 2026

The Guardians pitcher had the worst season of his career yet in 2025. The former fifth-round pick ended the campaign with a 4.24 ERA (career-worst) and 1.229 WHIP (career-worst) while recording 162 strikeouts through 182.1 innings pitched (career-high). However, Tanner Bibee did flash his career ceiling in September last season, posting an impressive 1.30 ERA and going 4-0 in that month.

So, the talent seems to be there, but it's time for Bibee to start putting everything together and find success throughout an entire season. Tanner Bibee is projected to be named the starting pitcher for Opening Day, which would give him the opportunity to begin the year on a fast start. Gavin Williams could also be named the Opening Day starter.