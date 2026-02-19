When the Cleveland Guardians find success in 2026, it's likely that outfielder Steven Kwan has something to do with it. As Kwan prepares for the season in spring training, he is taking on a more versatile approach.

The four-time Gold Glover is expected to spend some time in centerfield, via Zack Meisel of The Athletic. Cleveland is trying to figure out their best possible outfield combinations.

“New development: Steven Kwan will play some center field this spring, as the Guardians try to sort out their best outfield alignment,” Meisel wrote. “Kwan has won four Gold Glove awards in four seasons in left field.”

Article Continues Below

As it stands Kwan is expected to occupy left field with George Valera in right and Chase DeLauter in center. However, it's clear the Guardians are considering their options. Kwan may not be the Opening Day centerfield. But manager Stephen Vogt will be able to mix-and-match his defensive alignment much easier if he proves he is capable of handling the position.

Ultimately, Vogt and company will find a way to get Kwan's bat into the lineup anyway they can. He earned his second-straight All-Star nomination in 2025 after hitting .272 with 11 home runs, 56 RBIs and 21 stolen bases. Over his four years total with the Guardians, Kwan has hit .281 with 36 home runs, 206 RBIs and 73 stolen bases.

Alongside his work at the plate, Kwan has proven to be one of the best defensive left fielders in the league. The Guardians would likely want him to continue doing what he's best at. But at the same time, if they feel their need in centerfield is a pressing issue, Cleveland wants to ensure Kwan is comfortable with the assignment.