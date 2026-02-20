With the Cleveland Guardians preparing in spring training for the upcoming 2026 season, one change could be coming for outfielder Steven Kwan. As Kwan could undergo a position change for the Guardians this upcoming season, an analyst speaks on why the change could be for the better.

While Kwan usually patrols left field for Cleveland, he has been getting reps in center field in spring training, a change that could benefit the team, since the 28-year-old is a good defensive outfielder. C.J. Nitkowski was on MLB Network Radio on Sirius XM, talking about the change and how it “makes a lot of sense” due to the ballpark, plus having a four-time Gold Glove winner guard the most spacious part of the outfield.

“If I feel like Steven Kwan is a better center fielder for my team, I'm not worried about taking them out of left,” Nitkowski said. “I guess that's the point. Right? You're not in Pittsburgh, right? where you have a lot of area to cover, and you need a good defensive left field, or you can have some problems. That's it. That might be better off then, makes a lot of sense based on your ballpark.”

4 MLB seasons. 4 Gold Gloves in LF 🏆 Steven Kwan is getting reps in CF this spring. Could he make it 5 straight, at a new position? 🔗 https://t.co/fGPbvbj8w4 pic.twitter.com/aoop48HcRh — MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) February 20, 2026

More on how a potential move for Guardians' Steven Kwan makes sense

While there have been trade rumors surrounding the Guardians outfielder in Kwan, there's no denying the talent he has on both sides of the ball. Last season, he recorded a .272 batting average to go along with 11 home runs, 56 RBIs, and 21 stolen bases in 156 games.

He also brings a positional versatility that is being played out in spring training at the moment.

“I look at left field, it's a shorter left field, it's a high wall, it's not Fenway, but there are some similarities in how you play it,” Nitkowski said. “Not that you're looking to hide guys, but that's a pretty decent left field to be able to play, if you don't have a lot of range.”

At any rate, it remains to be seen if Kwan becomes Cleveland's everyday centerfielder, especially if it's in Progressive Field.