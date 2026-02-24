Over the weekend, the Cleveland Guardians signed first baseman and DH Rhys Hoskins. Hoskins was one of the few remaining power bats on the free-agent market, and the Guardians are signing him to a one-year, minor-league contract. The former Milwaukee Brewer did not receive the interest he had hoped for during free agency, but finds a new home with a potential playoff team.

Hoskins is hoping to make his spring training debut with the Guardians very soon. Guardians' reporter Tim Stebbins provided an update on X from manager Stephen Vogt.

“Stephen Vogt noted that Rhys Hoskins is slotted to make his Guardians debut later this week. He's ramping up and set to get some live BPs today.”

Article Continues Below

Cleveland will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers at 12:05 PT on MLB.TV. Jose Ramirez recently smashed a home run as the longtime infielder is expected to be the star of the team once again. It will be nice for Ramirez to have a home run threat hitting behind him if Hoskins is able to make the roster.

Hoskins smashed a career-low 12 home runs (not counting 2020) last season. He played in only 90 games, suffering an injury early in the season. The first baseman has played in 153+ games three times in his career, so he is fully capable of getting back to consistent play. Cleveland doesn't need Hoskins to smash 30+ home runs again, but if they can get him consistent at-bats, he will do damage this season.

Hoskins could appear against the Texas Rangers on Wednesday or against the Seattle Mariners on Thursday.