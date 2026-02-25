The Cleveland Guardians are in the middle of taking on the Texas Rangers on Wednesday in a spring training matchup. However, the club is without one of its top prospects due to a lower-body injury.

Reports indicate that Chase DeLauter was ruled out right before the start of the contest, according to Tim Stebbins of MLB.com. It's said that the 24-year-old outfielder is dealing with soreness in his lower body. So, it sounds like it is more of a rest day than anything else.

“Chase DeLauter was a late scratch from today's Guardians lineup. Lower body soreness from heavy on-field activity to open camp. He was set to hit second and play right field. Petey Halpin starting there in his place.”

Article Continues Below

DeLauter made his MLB debut in 2025, but only played in two games. Many believe he is ready for the majors, as he has a real chance to make the active roster on Opening Day. However, it's unclear if he would be a starter for the Guardians right away, as Steven Kwan, Angel Martinez, and Nolan Jones are all in the mix to be starting in the outfield to begin the season.

The Guardians selected DeLauter with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft. Since his days playing at James Madison, DeLauter has been viewed as one of the top hitting prospects in MiLB. He seems to be on pace to finally prove himself at the highest level of baseball this season in Cleveland.

Manager Stephen Vogt will likely monitor DeLauter's situation before getting him back in action in spring training. The top prospect will have another chance to play on Thursday when the Guardians take on the Seattle Mariners.