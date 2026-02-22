The Cleveland Guardians are entering the 2026 season hoping to make it to the playoffs for a third-straight season. In their quest for improvement, the Guardians have added a new first baseman to the mix.

Cleveland is poised to sign Rhys Hoskins to a one-year minor league deal. If he were to make the majors, the first baseman would get $1.5 million, via Zack Meisel of The Athletic. The deal is not official yet, however, Hoskins was seen in the Guardians' clubhouse during spring training. With gear already made in his name, Hoskins signing the contract now seems to be a formality.

Once formally practicing with the Guardians, Hoskins will be looking to earn his spot on the roster. He spent the 2025 season with the Milwaukee Brewers, appearing in 90 games. Hoskins hit .237 with 12 home runs and 43 RBIs. Over his entire eight-year MLB career, the slugger has hit .238 with 186 home runs and 530 RBIs.

At this stage of his career, it's hard to expect All-Star level production from Hoskins. Still, he had 26 home runs and 82 RBIs over 131 games with the Brewers in 2024. Furthermore, Hoskins is coming to Cleveland with plenty of experience at the cold corner. On a cheap minor league contract, the Guardians were willing to roll the dice on the veteran.

They'll hope Hoskins will help light a spark under incumbent starter Kyle Manzardo. He hit .234 with 70 home runs and 70 RBIs in 2025. The Guardians likely want to keep Manzardo's bat in the lineup, even if it comes at designated hitter. But now he knows there's a real veteran presence who could take his spot at first.

The ink must first dry on Hoskins' contract. But once it does, the Guardians are hopeful the infielder can re-find his stride in Cleveland.