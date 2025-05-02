May 2, 2025 at 2:21 PM ET

Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez is history in the making. On Friday, Ramirez achieved a Guardians milestone by becoming the first player in franchise history to hit 250 home runs and steal 250 bases.

His feat has led to analyst Jon Morosi referring to him as an absolute Hall of Famer, per MLB Network.

“He's a Hall of Famer for me, period,” Morosi said.

"He's a Hall of Famer for me, period." ✅ – @jonmorosi on @CleGuardians superstar José Ramírez after surpassing the career 250+ HR/250+ SB mark pic.twitter.com/9kooJ1QP4T — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) May 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

Ramirez became the 25th player in MLB history with 250 home runs and 250 stolen bases. He is the second switch hitter to achieve this feat alongside Carlos Beltron.

Ramirez joins Derek Jeter, Craig Biggio, and Robin Yount in doing so while playing for one team. He has played for the Guardians since 2013 and is one of their outstanding leaders on offense and defense.

Despite being overlooked by some, others, including former Atlanta Braves player and MLB analyst Mark DeRosa, say Ramirez is by no means “underrated.”

That, combined with his overall pedigree, makes the case for why Ramirez belongs in Cooperstown.

Jose Ramirez is a surefire Hall of Famer

Ramirez has plenty to fill out a Hall of Fame plaque. His longevity speaks volumes, first and foremost, which is rare in baseball today.

Ramirez is currently 30th in the game's history in fWAR (fielding-independent value, and a composite of performance and position) with a total of 51.5 fWAR.

He is poised to check off one mark for certain Hall of Fame consideration: 2,000 hits. He needs 673 additional hits to complete that milestone, and with the way he is going, there is no stopping him.

That alone could secure his position amongst the best. Even though the home run total is a plus, some of the best hitters in the game's history didn't generally hit for power. Ty Cobb, Rogers Hornsby, and Tony Gwynn mastered the art of hitting but weren't particularly known for generating power.

Nevertheless, they set a standard for players such as Ramirez to uphold.