With the Cleveland Guardians and Jose Ramirez agreeing to a contract extension, locking down the star player for a while longer, there is no doubt a sigh of relief from the fanbase. As the Guardians get ready for spring training around the corner, manager Stephen Vogt will share his thoughts on the contract extension with Ramirez.

There's no denying that Ramirez has been the face of the Cleveland baseball team for a long time and will continue with the $175 million extension. According to ClutchPoints' Joey Mistretta, Vogt would say the news with Ramirez is “incredible.”

“The city of Cleveland loves Jose and Jose loves Cleveland,” Vogt said. “He wants to be in Cleveland. He wants to be here with his teammates. He wants to win in Cleveland. We’re just super thankful for him.”

If there's one aspect for certain that Vogt mentioned, it's that Ramirez loves Cleveland, which the same sentiments were echoed by the star himself when talking about the extension.

“I want to highlight that this is the organization that gave me the opportunity in professional baseball,” Ramirez said via translator, according to Mistretta. “I know there's a lot of discussions about the nature of this contract, why this contract happened, but for me it's important to be here. This is where my family is and where I wanted to be.”

Jose Ramirez on completing his career with the Guardians

When Ramirez was explaining the contract extension with the Guardians, he would go as far as to say that he wants to complete his baseball career with the franchise.

“Most importantly, where I look forward to completing my career. So, the same way how the team has given me that opportunity… That's the reason I decided to complete my career here in Cleveland,” Ramirez said

“Especially for the community for welcoming me here. For me, remaining here, the ultimate goal will remain the same, which is a World Series,” Ramirez continued.

Ramirez will enter his 14th season with Cleveland. Last season, he recorded a .283 batting average to go along with 30 home runs and 85 RBIs.