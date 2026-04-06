Head coach John Harbaugh is still carefully building out his first roster with the New York Giants. Now, he has added some extra offensive line depth into the mix.

The Giants have signed guard/center Lucas Patrick to a one-year contract, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. The financial terms of his new deal are not yet known.

Patrick spent the 2025 season with the Cincinnati Bengals, although he was only able to play in six games due to a calf injury. The year prior, he managed to appear in 11 games with the New Orleans Saints, starting 10 of them. Patrick earned a 64.6 grade from Pro Football Focus.

Over his entire nine-year NFL career, the offensive lineman has appeared in 113 games, starting 65 of them. Furthermore, Patrick has experience playing all three interior offensive line position. While he may not be the team's Week 1 starter, at least by design, Patrick gives the Giants a veteran lineman they could trust should injuries or ineffectiveness pop up.

If/when Patrick gets into a regular season game, the goal is simple. Keep quarterback Jaxson Dart upright in the pocket. The Giants have been snake bitten by injuries to players like Malik Nabers and Cam Skattebo. Even Dart has dealt with concussion problems. Whoever is playing offensive line for the Giants must allow the quarterback enough time to get the ball to his playmakers.

Patrick is now ready to help New York's cause. Training camp will give the lineman an opportunity to prove why he deserves the roster spot. But clearly Harbaugh is a fan of what Patrick provides.