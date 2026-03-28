The Cleveland Guardians have opened the 2026 season with a jolt of power from rookie outfielder Chase DeLauter, whose historic debut has quickly become one of baseball’s early storylines. The 24‑year‑old homered twice in his first regular‑season game at T‑Mobile Park and has carried that surge into the rest of the four‑game opening series vs. the Seattle Mariners.

Through his first two games, DeLauter has delivered historic production. He hit two home runs on Opening Day, including one in his first career at-bat, and followed with another in Game 2. His three home runs place him among just a handful of players since 1900 to reach that mark in their first two MLB games.

The Guardians and Mariners opened the season with a split in Seattle. Cleveland took Thursday’s opener 6–4 before dropping Friday night’s game, 5–1. The teams continue the four-game set on Saturday night, with DeLauter’s early power surge giving the club a clear offensive edge.

Across those two games, the rookie has posted a .444 average with four hits in nine at-bats, along with three home runs and three RBIs. His 1.444 slugging percentage underscores the impact he has made in a limited sample.

News 5 Cleveland’s Mason Horodyski shared comments from the outfielder on X, formerly Twitter, as the rookie addressed his fast start.

“I mean, you know, that's something that's hard to focus on right now… I’m just focused on tomorrow and making sure I'm available tomorrow night. But yeah, it's definitely something I'll look back on like “Man, it's a cool start.”

DeLauter’s response reflects a composed and disciplined approach at the plate and beyond. Rather than dwelling on early success, he has kept his focus on preparation and consistency—traits that have already earned him respect inside the clubhouse.

That mindset has translated directly to his performance. The left-handed slugger has not only provided power but also brought stability to the Guardians’ lineup, showing an ability to handle high-leverage moments despite limited major league experience. His presence has helped lengthen the order and given Cleveland an early offensive identity.