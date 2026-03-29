The Cleveland Guardians won their first series of the season over the Seattle Mariners, 2-1. Leading the charge has been rookie outfielder Chase DeLauter.

In a 6-5 extra innings win over the Mariners on Saturday, DeLauter already hit his fourth home run of the season. He joined Trevor Story as the only players with four home runs in their first three major league games, via Sarah Langs of MLB.com.

DeLauter went yard twice in his major league debut before his solo homer was Cleveland's only run in their second game of the year. The outfielders fourth bomb of the year proved crucial, as it gave the Guardians a three-run lead in the 10th in.

Overall, DeLauter is hitting .357 with five RBIs alongside the four home runs. He has been consistently hitting second in the lineup, showing how highly Cleveland thinks of him. With the Guardians holding lofty expectations for the 2026 season, the outfielder will now be a key piece of any success they find.

While it would've been hard to predict four home runs in three games, DeLauter's hot start seemed likely after his work in the minors. Through 138 games, the outfielder hit .302 with 20 home runs, 87 RBIs and eight stolen bases.

Whether or not his power surge to start the season stays in tact is yet to be seen. Ultimately though, the Guardians just want DeLauter to produce, even if the ball doesn't go over the fence. It'll be a difficult challenge for Cleveland to go on a deep playoff run. But the Guardians are much more confident with DeLauter in the lineup.