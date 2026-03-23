The oddsmakers don't believe in Cleveland. Opening at +6000 on some books and as long as +7000 on others to win the 2026 World Series, the Guardians are one of the most disrespected legitimate contenders in baseball. But the same franchise that won back-to-back AL Central titles heading into this season is quietly assembling every piece required for a deep October run, elite starting pitching, the best third baseman on the planet, and a bullpen rebuilt from the ground up. Dismiss Cleveland at your own risk.

The World's Best Third Baseman Is Still in His Prime

Jose Ramirez is the only person who talks about Cleveland's championship ceiling. Ramírez hit.283/.363/.500 with 30 home runs, 85 RBIs, and an.863 OPS in 2025. This put him in the top 15 position players in the American League by on-base plus slugging percentage. He is 33 years old, yet Statcast tracked his average exit velocity at 88.9 mph with a .359 wOBA last season, signaling that the physical tools that have made him a perennial MVP candidate remain fully intact.

Over his 13-season career in Cleveland, Ramirez has compiled 285 home runs, 949 RBIs, and 1,001 runs scored, cementing himself as one of the most complete offensive players of his generation. FanGraphs projects him for another 29-home run, +5 WAR season in 2026, and when a player of his caliber enters the postseason on a hot streak, opposing managers simply have no answer.

The supporting cast around Ramírez has also improved. C.J. Kayfus projects for 13 home runs and 64 RBIs as one of Cleveland's outfielders, while Brayan Rocchio, just 25 years old at shortstop, is projected for 10 home runs and 57 RBIs as he continues to develop into one of the better middle infielders in the AL. Catcher Bo Naylor, who finished 2025 with genuine offensive upside behind the plate, gives the Guardians a switch-hitting presence that few catchers in the league can match.

Also, you can't forget about Steven Kwan, who mans the top of the order in this lineup and is projected to be one of the top players on the team in batting average. This is not a one-man offense, it's a deep, balanced lineup that will wear pitchers down as a series progresses.

A Rotation That Gets Better Every Month

Cleveland's pitching culture is arguably the best-kept secret in the majors. The Guardians' 2026 rotation is projected to be led by Gavin Williams and Tanner Bibee, two young right-handers who finished the 2025 season on an absolute tear. Williams went 3-1 with a 1.50 ERA and 38 strikeouts in five September starts alone, establishing himself as a genuine top-of-rotation weapon entering his age-26 season.

Bibee, meanwhile, led the team with 12 wins in 2025 and posted a 3.06 ERA, ranking among the better mid-rotation starters in the American League. Together, ZiPS projects Williams for a 3.59 ERA over 150 innings in 2026, while Bibee projects for 12 wins and a solid sub-4.00 ERA as the tandem anchoring the rotation.

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Cleveland #Guardians RHP Tanner Bibee tossed 4.2 scoreless innings of work tonight striking out four Royals batters in the teams shutout win. Line – 4.2(IP) 3H 0R 0ER 4BB 4SO (96 Pitches 55 Strikes) His Fastball topped out at 96.4 mph and averaged 94.3 mph.#GuardsBall pic.twitter.com/gITXh0Mljb — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) April 12, 2025

Behind Williams and Bibee, Joey Cantillo, who posted a 3.21 ERA in 95.1 innings last season and a blistering 1.59 ERA over his final seven starts, locks in as the third starter after exhausting his minor league options. Slade Cecconi and Parker Messick make up the last two spots in a five-man rotation that includes young players, a lot of movement in the design of the arsenal, and Cleveland's famous pitching development infrastructure. This makes the group even harder to face in a short series. The team's rotation posted a collective 3.06 team ERA in September 2025, which is the kind of late-season momentum that translates directly into playoff dominance.

A Rebuilt Bullpen Ready for October

The front office identified bullpen construction as the organization's top offseason priority, and president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti made good on that promise. Cleveland acquired more than a half-dozen new relievers this winter through free agency, the trade market, and the Rule 5 Draft, fundamentally reshaping the back end of a roster that had lost several key arms at the end of last season.

Cleveland’s bullpen story is no longer about finding one surprise contributor after the Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz saga; it is about building a deeper late-inning machine. The Guardians spent the offseason adding relief arms, which gives the coaching staff more ways to mix and match against both left-handed and right-handed threats in high-leverage spots.

That kind of flexibility becomes critical in October, when starters rarely work deep and every out from the sixth inning on can decide a series. If that new relief depth holds, Cleveland will have the kind of bullpen structure that can carry a contender through the postseason.

At +7000, the Guardians represent the most undervalued championship window in baseball. The market is wrong. Cleveland is coming.