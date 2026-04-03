When Chase DeLauter fouled a Shohei Ohtani fastball off his foot and limped to first base after grounding out, Cleveland Guardians fans experienced their own form of pain. This small-market franchise does not manufacture offense easily. It often has to get creative and rely on timely hitting and situational awareness to bring runners home. So when a highly talented left-handed batter who is enjoying a historic start to his MLB career suffers an injury, the natural inclination is to panic.

Cleveland can simmer down, however. DeLauter is back in the Guardians lineup after missing Wednesday night's series-clinching 4-1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers. The 24-year-old right fielder will operate as designated hitter and bat second in Friday's home opener versus the Chicago Cubs, per MLB.com's Tim Stebbins. Guards fans were relieved when X-rays confirmed that he had only suffered a contusion, but this is quite the quick turnaround.

Two-time reigning American League Manager of the Year Stephen Vogt said DeLauter was available to pinch-hit in the rubber match against the Dodgers, but it proved to be unnecessary. After seeing what the 2022 first-round draft pick could do on the road, an exuberant crowd in Progressive Field is eager to get an up-close look at this impressive rookie.

Chase DeLauter blasted four home runs in the first three games, including two in his regular season debut versus the Seattle Mariners. He is batting .273 with a .304 on-base percentage, .818 slugging percentage and 1.123 OPS through 22 at-bats. The Guardians (4-3) and Cubs (3-3) face off at approximately 4:10 p.m. ET.