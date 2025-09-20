Jose Ramirez has had a strong season with the Cleveland Guardians, and he's done something that only Alfonso Soriano has done, according to Zack Meisel of The Athletic.

“Multiple seasons with 30+ HR, 30+ 2B and 40+ SB, MLB history: José Ramírez: 2024, 2025. Alfonso Soriano: 2002, 2006. That's it,” Meisel wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Last season, Ramirez had 39 doubles, 39 home runs, and 41 steals.

With the Guardians in the AL Wild Card race, Ramirez has been lifting the Guardians at the right time, and with the regular season close to an end in about a week, they're going to need him at his best.

Ramirez is not new to being in MLB history. Just about a week ago, he stole his 280th career base, breaking a tie with Omar Vizquel for second on Cleveland’s all-time list, behind only Kenny Lofton’s 452. Among the primary third basemen in the Live Ball Era, only Chone Figgins has more steals.

Not only is Ramirez putting up these big numbers, but he also wants to win, as noted by Austin Hedges. It's not just what he's doing on the field, but off the field is where he thrives when trying to be bring the entire team together.

“He wants to win so bad, you can smell it,” Hedges said via Meisel. “He wants to win so bad. And when your best player wants to win as bad or more than everybody else, works as hard or harder than anybody else — talk about inspiring. That’s what true leaders do, they inspire, sometimes with their words, sometimes with their actions, sometimes with their presence. He does all of those.”

The Guardians have a chance to be a sneaky team in the Wild Card, and with all of them onn the same page, they have the potential to make a run in the playoffs.