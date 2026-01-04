The Jacksonville Jaguars continue to roll. Jacksonville won the AFC South on Sunday, with a victory over the struggling Tennessee Titans. The Jags end the regular season with eight consecutive victories.

Jacksonville defeated Tennessee by a dominating 41-7 score. Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw for 255 passing yards and three touchdowns in the game.

It has truly been a special season for the Jaguars. Jacksonville is led by first-year head coach Liam Coen, as well as a first-year general manager in James Gladstone. The Jaguars were also able to keep finding wins, despite losing two-way star rookie Travis Hunter for the season. Hunter is dealing with an injury.

During the Jaguars-Titans game on Sunday, Tennessee's rookie quarterback Cam Ward also went down with an injury. The Titans finish their year with a 3-14 record, while Jacksonville is 13-4 heading into the postseason.

Jaguars are hungry for more after winning the AFC South

The 2025 season has inarguably been one of the best in Jacksonville's franchise history. The Jaguars are one of the NFL's group of teams to have never won a Super Bowl.

The Jaguars are also coming off an abysmal 2024 season. Jacksonville fired previous head coach Doug Pederson, after a 4-13 campaign. Lawrence was dealing with injuries, and the Jacksonville defense was woefully inconsistent.

Coen has immediately turned it around in north Florida. Time will tell how far the Jaguars can go in the postseason, with Coen at the helm. This has been an exceptional year for the team's offense, despite not having Hunter for the final several weeks of the season.

“Compared to the rest of the NFL, the Jaguars have had one of the more productive offenses in football under Liam Coen. They will enter Week 18 ranked ninth in points per game, averaging 27.1 per contest,” USA Today reported.

The Jaguars continued that explosive offense on Sunday. Jacksonville averaged 5.5 yards per play, with the bulk of their 319 total yards coming through the air. The Jags also didn't allow a turnover to the Titans.

Jaguars fans are certainly excited about what is to come for their team.