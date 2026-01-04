The Chicago Bears are taking on the Detroit Lions in Week 18 to end the 2025-26 regular season. With the playoffs clinched, quarterback Caleb Williams appeared to show up to the stadium relaxed. So much so that it should catch the attention of head coach Ben Johnson.

Williams, who is 24 years old, arrived at Soldier Field wearing Johnson's old high school jersey. It's a cool nod from the Bears quarterback, as he seemingly has built a strong chemistry with his head coach.

Caleb Williams pulled up to today's game wearing his head coach Ben Johnson's high school jersey ahead of Bears-Lions 🔥 (via @ChicagoBears)

The connection between Caleb Williams and Ben Johnson has been a great one so far. In their first year working together, the Bears have gone from a complete mess to one of the most competitive teams in the league. Chicago clinched its first playoff appearance since 2020 thanks to the brilliant play from this team.

Williams' second season in the league has looked much better than his rookie year. The former No. 1 overall pick enters the Week 18 matchup against the Lions with 3,730 passing yards, 383 rushing yards, and 28 total touchdowns (25 passing, three rushing) while completing 57.9% of his pass attempts.

Ben Johnson has seemingly turned things around in Chicago in his first year with the franchise. The 39-year-old head coach has the Bears believing, as this team looks every bit of a contender right now. What's even more impressive is that Williams has led the offense to four game-winning drives this season during his first campaign with Johnson.

The Bears kick off against the Lions at 4:25 p.m. EST. It will also be the final home game for the team before starting the playoffs.