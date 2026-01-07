The Green Bay Packers will enter the playoffs as the seventh seed, preparing for a showdown with the Chicago Bears. As the playoff game against the Bears nears, Packers' running back Josh Jacobs expressed some optimism after recently dealing with injury woes, according to Packers' beat writer Rob Demovsky.

“Josh Jacobs: ‘This is the best I have felt in six weeks.' The Packers running back has been dealing with a swollen and stiff knee. First time he's been off the injury report since mid-November,” Demovsky wrote on X.

This is good news for the Packers and the running back, who has been hampered by injuries. While Jacobs played through the injury against the Bears a few weeks ago, it potentially affected his play. He rushed 12 times for 36 yards while averaging three yards per carry. It was a vast difference from his performance against them at Lambeau two weeks prior, when he rushed 20 times for 86 yards and a touchdown.

Article Continues Below

In both games, Jacobs was dealing with the injury. However, it potentially worsened over time. The offense will need Jacobs at his best because the defense might struggle to contain Caleb Williams. Ultimately, the Packers rested Jacobs and the majority of their starters in the Week 18 game against the Vikings. It allowed the running back to properly heal his injury and has given him the chance to be ready for this playoff battle with the Bears.

With Jacobs apparently being pain-free, it will give the Packers a big advantage as they head into Soldier Field as the seventh seed. Though the offense has struggled at times this season, it has thrived when Jacobs has been involved, running the ball and creating opportunities for Jordan Love.