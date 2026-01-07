After missing the last seven weeks of the 2025 NFL season with a Lisfranc injury suffered against the Detroit Lions in Week 11, fans of the Philadelphia Eagles have been eagerly waiting to see when Lane Johnson would take the field next.

With a Sunday afternoon showdown against the San Francisco 49ers officially on the books following a Week 18 loss to the Washington Commanders, will Johnson make his triumphant return, replacing another Johnson, Fred, after holding down the fourth in his absence? Well, while nothing is officially official just yet, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff McLane, Johnson has returned to practice with his pads on, which is a good sign for Wildcard Weekend.

#Eagles RT Lane Johnson (foot) is suited up and at practice: pic.twitter.com/6lkpxCuLEX — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) January 7, 2026 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

So, how big a get would Johnson's return be for the Eagles against the Commanders? Well, Kevin Patullo commented on just that during his Week 19 media availability session, breaking down what it means to have the future Hall of Fame tackle on the field.

“Yeah, Lane’s the best right tackle in the game, so if we get him back, it’s tremendous. He’ll add so much to everything,” Patullo explained. “Just even his leadership, his play-style ability, run-pass [contributions], doesn’t matter. It’ll be a tremendous lift for the whole entire offense, and I think you’ll feel the energy if he’s out there.”

One of the best pure pass blocking tackles in the NFL, Johnson is placed on an island against some of the premier edge rushers in the NFL on the regular, allowing Patullo, Nick Sirianni, and company to provide extra help elsewhere for Jalen Hurts in the pocket. If Johnson returns against the 49ers, it will be a major win for a Super Bowl incumbent looking to get back on track after a tough Week 18 defeat.