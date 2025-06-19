The Cleveland Guardians are falling way behind the Detroit Tigers in the AL Central race. That puts them in a crowded Wild Card contest, which they could emerge from. But they could also trade some pieces away and regroup for the rest of Jose Ramirez's prime. The Guardians are a fascinating team to watch ahead of the MLB trade deadline, and one insider thinks Emmanuel Clase may be on the table.

“Do [the Guardians] look at Emmanuel Clase and say ‘Hm, we have maybe the best high-leverage arm on the market?' Especially with Ryan Helsley struggling right now. [Clase] started he season with a 6.75 ERA…over his last 19 appearances, a 1.47 ERA. That's an opportunity for you, if they're not in it, to potentially get a big haul back,” MLB Network Insider Russell Dorsey reported.

Clase finished second in American League Cy Young voting last season, behind just Tarik Skubal. Even with a poor postseason and that poor start Dorsey mentioned, he is still one of the top relievers in baseball. If the Guardians did trade Clase, it could bring back a massive haul of prospects. And as Dorsey acknowledges, Cleveland has been great at developing arms in recent years.

Potential Emmanuel Clase landing spots if the Guardians trade him

Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Emmanuel Clase (48) throws a pitch during the ninth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field.
Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Article Continues Below
Dorsey named the Cubs, Yankees, and Phillies as potential landing spots for Clase. The Yankees already made a trade for a closer, bringing in Devin Williams in the offseason, but that has not worked out great. Williams and Luke Weaver have traded the closer role back and forth throughout the season. While they have bigger issues, never count out New York.

The Cubs also made a trade for a relief pitcher, bringing in Ryan Pressly. But he has not been the closer that Clase would be. Given their one-year window with Kyle Tucker, although they hope it's longer, they should go all-in this year. The Phillies brought in Carlos Estevez to close games for him last year, but he left in free agency. So bringing in Clase would make a lot of sense.

Of course, fans of every team hoped in the replies to beg their favorite squads to trade for Clase. The Mets have Edwin Diaz, the Rangers have too many other problems, and the Diamondbacks are more likely to be sellers. But the Padres could swing big for another bullpen arm, as could the Blue Jays, who are looking to snag an AL Wild Card spot.

Who should trade for the Guardians' closer if he becomes available?