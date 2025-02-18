As one of the final dominoes to fall in the MLB offseason, the ink has dried on Alex Bregman's three-year, $120 million contract with the Boston Red Sox. And while the third baseman has joined one of the game's most historic franchises in Boston, Bregman has had eyes for the Detroit Tigers.

Bregman's agent, the one-and-only Scott Boras, had reportedly been in talks with the Tigers regarding Bregman for a chunk of the winter. Boras released a statement to the Detroit Free Press on Monday, noting Bregman's interest in the Tigers.

“Alex has great respect for the Detroit organization, its great players, and its heralded manager,” Boras wrote in his statement. “He received a close-up view of the Tigers and their promising future during the 2024 playoffs, which is why he directed me to place Detroit on his priority list for free-agent meetings. Following very positive meetings, Alex directed me to convey offers to Detroit, which illustrates his high regard for the city and the franchise.”

When a player has a skillset like that of Bregman, a team can almost always find a place to plug that player in the roster. As we enter the 2025 season, the Tigers' payroll sits around $130 million, with infielders Javier Baez and Gleyber Torres combing to earn $40 million of that. The Tigers like what they have with young third baseman Jace Jung, and Matt Vierling's 2024 season warrants a starting job this year.

The 30-year-old Bregman brings to Boston two World Series rings, a Gold Glove at third base, and two top-five finishes in American League MVP voting. In his nine-year tenure with the Houston Astros, Bregman has a career 39.6 WAR with a .272/.366/.483 slash line. The right-handed-hitting Bregman has belted 191 home runs in his career and has never had an OPS+ under 113.

It is worth noting that Bregman's contract with the Red Sox does include opt-outs after both the 2025 and 2026 seasons. As a result, we may go through the Bregman free agency saga all over again next winter.