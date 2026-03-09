In what could have been considered an unfamiliar sight, wide receiver Mike Evans will depart the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and embark on a new journey in his NFL career. With Evans joining the San Francisco 49ers after spending 12 seasons with the Buccaneers, the team has put out an emotional message saying farewell to the star.

Posted to the team's X, formerly Twitter, page, a statement was released by the Glazer family, which ended by saying that they “look forward” to honoring Evans' success in his “eventual Hall of Fame career.”

“When the time comes, we look forward to gathering once again to honor his many accomplishments and celebrate his eventual Hall of Fame career,” the statement read.

The Glazer family speaks on Mike Evans' impact with the Buccaneers

There's no denying the impact Evans has made with Tampa Bay, producing outstanding numbers like recording over 1,000 receiving yards for 11 straight seasons. That streak would be snapped last season with recording 368 yards, though he only played in eight games.

The Glazer family's statement on Evans would speak more about how much of a “legend” the receiver was to Tampa Bay and the impact he made.

“Saying goodbye to a legend such as Mike Evans is never easy, but today we are filled with appreciation and gratitude for all that he did…Our goal was always to ensure that Mike would play his entire career as a Buccaneer, but as we got further in the process, it became clear he was looking for a new challenge,” the Glazer's family statement read.

“He leaves as the most accomplished offensive player in franchise history – a six-time Pro Bowler and a Super Bowl champion – but it was his dedication to making a difference off the field that will define his lasting legacy in our community,” the statement continued. “We wish Mike continued success in his next chapter and thank him for all that he has done for the Buccaneers and Tampa Bay.”

Consequently, Evans now heads to San Francisco, with the Buccaneers looking to see who can potentially fill in the star's shoes.