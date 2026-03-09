The Giants are quickly adjusting their defensive plans after missing out on star cornerback Trent McDuffie in the trade market. Although John Harbaugh's revamped coaching staff made inquiries with the Chiefs, they were ultimately unwilling to match the steep price paid by the Los Angeles Rams. According to SNY's Connor Hughes, the organization was now focused on veteran free agent Jamel Dean.

The longtime Buccaneers standout has become a high-priority target for a front office eager to find a legitimate starter to strengthen their secondary under the new regime.

However, the pursuit of elite cornerback talent has taken a significant turn, as the Pittsburgh Steelers have officially signed the former Tampa Bay cornerstone.

According to Ian Rapoport on X, the Steelers have agreed to a three-year contract worth $36.75 million with Jamel Dean.

This move, reported in collaboration with Tom Pelissero, secures a top-tier defender for Mike Tomlin’s defense, effectively removing one of the market’s most sought-after assets.

Article Continues Below

For Pittsburgh, the nearly $37 million investment brings in a reliable veteran coming off a season in which he allowed one of the lowest passer ratings in the league.

This signing is a significant blow to several other teams that viewed Dean as a foundational piece for their rebuilding efforts. The Las Vegas Raiders, in particular, had identified Dean as a “must-target” player for the 2026 offseason.

With the number one overall pick and considerable salary cap space, the Raiders saw Dean as the solution to their most pressing defensive weakness.

Now that the Steelers have secured his signature, teams like the Giants and Raiders must return to the drawing board as they navigate a rapidly shrinking market for shutdown cornerbacks.