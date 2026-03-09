Sure, Kendrick Bourne of the San Francisco 49ers has some wild ideas. But he’s a player the team has been urged to re-sign. However, here are three NFL teams circling the wide receiver in free agency, according to a post on X by Matt Zenitz.

“The #Cardinals, #Dolphins, and #49ers are among the teams in the mix with wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, sources tell @CBSSports. Has posted 329 career catches and ranked second among 49ers wide receivers last season with 551 receiving yards.”

It’s hard to imagine a big interest in Bourne. He’s a nine-year NFL veteran with a career-high yardage total of 800. And that came back in 2021. Plus, he has only 22 touchdowns in his career.

And, he will turn 31 years old before the 2026 season starts. Are NFL teams that desperate for wideout help?

49ers WR Kendrick Bourne says he has lots to offer

In 2025, Bourne totaled 37 catches for 551 yards and did not score a touchdown.

Bourne said he’s taking the free-agent chase in stride, according to NFL.com.

Article Continues Below

“Me in this position now, it’s awesome, just being patient,” Bourne said. “Just excited, man.”

As for what he can offer, Bourne said he brings more than statistics.

“I just have that strong locker-room presence,” Bourne said. “I know how to get it done. I just know what I bring to a team. However you view me is how you view me. But I know what I’m capable of. I know I can impact the game in a strong way.

“I see myself as a third-down strength. I just see myself being versatile in ways you want to use me. I don’t mind starting. I don’t mind coming off the bench. There’s so many things I can do.”

Both the Cardinals and Dolphins have new coaches. So that would be a chance for a new start if Bourne chooses either of those directions.