The Kansas City Chiefs made a major free agency investment when they signed running back Kenneth Walker to a deal worth up to $45 million. But the Chiefs didn't forget about the defensive side of the ball either in free agency.

Kansas City has signed defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga to a three-year, $21 million contract, including $14 million guaranteed, via Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. He joins the Chiefs after reaching the Super Bowl with the New England Patriots.

Tonga was in his first year with the Patriots, marking his third team in three years. Over 14 games, with eight starts, the defensive tackle put up 24 tackles, two quarterback hits and two passes defended. While his numbers don't jump off the page, Tonga's 74.3 pass rushing grade ranked 18/134 defensive tackles. His 67.2 overall grade ranked 38th. Over the DT's entire five-year NFL career, he has made 113 tackles, six QB hits and six passes defended.

Now in Kansas City, Tonga will be joining a defensive line interior that features the All-World Chris Jones. The Chiefs will be counting on them to stuff any rushing holes up the middle while wreaking havoc in opposing team's backfields.

As Kansas City goes throughout their offseason, Tonga's signing may fall under the radar. But the Chiefs have now given him a long-term home. They clearly believe what he brings to the table and like his fit next to Jones. His Super Bowl experience certainly helps his case as well.

Tonga will have to prove himself in his new home. But the Chiefs are betting $21 million that he'll be a strong addition.