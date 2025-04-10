The Detroit Tigers have gotten off to an acceptable start in 2025, currently sitting 7-5 and first place in the NL Central. Second baseman Colt Keith has had some early trouble with errors, however, and he is looking to work through them with the help of manager AJ Hinch.

“Yeah, I mean, it’s a struggle over there,” said Keith via Audacy.com. “I just gotta keep working to get better and try to find a way to help the team.”

Tigers manager AJ Hinch is confident in Keith's ability to work through his recent fielding struggles.

“We’ve seen him be a better defender, he’s going to be a better defender,” said Hinch. “He can make any play that he hasn’t made. Just mistakes, which happen from time to time.”

Keith has been playing with a stiffness that Hinch would like to see him navigate his way around.

“We gotta get him back athletic again, moving his feet and attacking the ball. Playing offense on defense, as opposed to letting the hop play him,” Hinch said. “Sounds simple enough, and he’s going to get opportunities to make those plays.”

Keith is confident he can right the ship through hard work.

“I don’t know. I think I’m just gonna go out there and keep trying to play with confidence and keep working on my craft,” Keith said. “I can definitely do it, I know I can do it. Just gotta keep putting in the work.”

The Tigers are looking to add to the success they have had in the early part of the season, something they hope Keith can help with.

Tigers assistant GM resigns due to workplace misconduct

Detroit Tigers assistant general manager Sam Menzin has resigned following allegations of sending lewd photos to female staff members.

The Tigers issued a statement regarding the situation.

“Upon being made aware of the allegations as to Sam Menzin’s conduct, the club promptly completed an investigation. Before the club could terminate Mr. Menzin, he resigned. This type of behavior is contrary to our standards and has absolutely no place within our organization. We have a positive and safe culture for our colleagues and will continue to emphasize respect, inclusion, and professionalism.”

Menzin had been a member of the Tigers' staff for 13 years. He was seen as an up-and-coming star in the front office at the Major League level.