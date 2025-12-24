The Detroit Tigers have had a busy offseason, as they ponder their prospects. Meanwhile, Tigers ace Tarik Skubal has also been busy, while being the talk of baseball. After being spotted at numerous Detroit sporting events, Skubal has made his intentions clear, and podcaster Ben Verlander stated the Tigers must act.

Tarik Skubal could not be more ALL-IN on the Detroit Tigers. It’s time the Detroit Tigers go all-in on him. pic.twitter.com/zXPdWRwjCv — Flippin' Bats Podcast (@FlippinBatsPod) December 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

Skubal seems ready for the season and likely wants another chance at helping the Tigers make the playoffs. After they made it again, they fell for the second consecutive season in the American League Divisional Round. Despite Skubal being an ace, the Tigers are weighing their options when it comes to Skubal.

Last season, Skubal won the Cy Young for the second consecutive season after going 13-6 with a 2.21 ERA over 31 starts. Then, he went 1-0 with a 1.74 ERA over three postseason appearances. Skubal was a big reason why the Tigers thrived so much. Yet, that has not stopped the trade rumors and the interest from other teams.

During the winter meetings, the Skubal trade talks have been on watch. But for now, he remains a member of the Tigers. There will be a time when the Tigers need to do something and make a decision. By going to sporting events around Detroit, Skubal is demonstrating interest in staying in Detroit. However, the talks have not been imminent, and the team seems to be looking at any offers on the table.

With numerous teams showing interest in Skubal, the team will be evaluating all potential offers while attempting to get the most out of Skubal. If they decide to extend him, it will be a significant commitment. Skubal has shown he wants to stay, but time will tell if that matters.