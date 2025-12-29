The Chicago Bears emptied the tank in going full throttle against the San Francisco 49ers but falling 42-38. With the NFC North wrapped up already, many believe Ben Johnson will rest the starters ahead of the NFL Playoffs.

Johnson got asked that question before facing a now eliminated Detroit Lions team Sunday. The rookie head coach fired off this six-word response via Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic Monday.

“We're playing to win this week,” Johnson said.

Those words signal Caleb Williams will be on the field. Same with the likes of DJ Moore, D'Andre Swift, Jaylon Johnson and the other star starters on the NFC North champs.

Bears, Ben Johnson dealing with costly loss before facing Lions

Chicago, however, won't have a key defender at Soldier Field.

Noah Sewell is out for the remainder of the year with a torn Achilles. The linebacker got carted off late against the 49ers. The former Oregon Duck and brother of Lions tackle star Penei was putting together his best season to date. Sewell tallied 34 total tackles including 26 assists.

Chicago's remaining defenders will aim to shed the memories of surrendering 42 points on Sunday Night Football. Safety Jaquan Brisker is one who shared a blunt take about the Bears' defensive showing.

“We let the offense down,” Brisker said via ESPN's Courtney Cronin. “I'm going to say it. We let the offense down, period. I feel like Caleb and them, they gave us enough points to do what we had to do to win. The defense didn't.”

The defense even set the tone with linebacker TJ Edwards scoring a pick six on the game's opening play. But it unraveled from there as Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey and the rest of the offense got hot.

Meanwhile, Johnson and Chicago earns a chance to avenge an embarrassing 52-21 loss in Detroit on Sept. 14.