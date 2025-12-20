Amid questions about his future, fictional quarterback Frank Cushman, better known as “Cush,” replied to desperate sports agent Jerry Maguire with a few simple words. “I just want to play football.” Detroit Tigers superstar Tarik Skubal shares the same sentiment about baseball. Despite all the trade rumors swirling around his name, the two-time defending American League Cy Young winner is just itching to get back on the mound.

Skubal dropped a social media post that shows how much he misses competing. Fans will hone in on the caption and use it as a source of hope, as they move through an extremely nerve-racking offseason.

“Miss you {home emoji},” he typed, while also including a video of Detroit's Comerica Park. The city is mentally preparing itself for the image of Skubal in a Los Angeles Dodgers or New York Mets uniform, so this post should brighten spirits. But sentimentality and shared history will not be enough to keep the elite left-hander on the Tigers for the long term.

Tarik Skubal posted “Miss you 🏡” from Comerica Park in Detroit this morning pic.twitter.com/Fx2g8gVG4u — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) December 20, 2025

What will Tigers do with Tarik Skubal?

Principal owner Christopher Ilitch may have to fork over an unprecedented amount of money for a pitcher if he wishes to retain Skubal, and that is not the type of move people tend to expect from Detroit. Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris could deem it more practical to trade the Triple Crown winner and two-time ERA king for a haul of assets before he hits free agency next offseason.

The organization has to answer a critical question first, however. Can it survive without Tarik Skubal? Detroit would not have made the playoffs the last two years without No. 29, but some will argue that being so reliant on one man is an issue in itself. If the Tigers do not believe they can sign him to a new contract, then they may try to use Skubal as a launching pad to sustained success.

Ultimately, anything short of an extension is going to produce high levels of frustration in the Motor City. Again, though, Skubal's loyalty presently lies with the club that drafted him back in 2018. While the baseball world waits for a resolution on his future, the 29-year-old southpaw is chomping at the bit to take the hill.

Skubal will not have to wait as long as usual for in-game action, as he recently committed to Team USA for the 2026 World Baseball Classic.